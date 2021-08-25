PDS Alum Alu Moving Up the Ladder for the Nationals, Starring for Double-A Harrisburg After Getting Promoted

ON THE MOVE: Jake Alu heads to first base in recent action for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Infielder Alu, a former Princeton Day School standout, was promoted to the Senators after hitting .303 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, a High-A team. Keeping up his solid play at the higher level, Alu is batting .285 in 44 games for the Senators with five homers, 22 RBIs, 23 runs, and 11 doubles. (Photo provided by Jake Alu)