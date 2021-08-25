Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

PDS Alum Alu Moving Up the Ladder for the Nationals, Starring for Double-A Harrisburg After Getting Promoted

towntopics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THE MOVE: Jake Alu heads to first base in recent action for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Infielder Alu, a former Princeton Day School standout, was promoted to the Senators after hitting .303 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, a High-A team. Keeping up his solid play at the higher level, Alu is batting .285 in 44 games for the Senators with five homers, 22 RBIs, 23 runs, and 11 doubles. (Photo provided by Jake Alu)

www.towntopics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pds#Pds Alum Alu#The Harrisburg Senators#The Washington Nationals#Princeton Day School#Minor League#Major League#Trackman#Single A To Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Braves move into sole 1st place of NL East after sweep of Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 Sunday to sweep the series. Swanson hit a two-run drive to center to increase the Braves’ lead to 3-0 in the third. It was his 24th home run of the season, a total that includes two from Saturday and another Friday for four of Atlanta’s 11 homers in the three-game set.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLB27 First News

Pirates part ways with recent fan-favorite

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated John Nogowski for assignment and signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a major league contract. After being acquired from the Cardinals last month, Nogowski quickly became a fan favorite with a strong start to his Pittsburgh tenure. He has struggled recently, batting just .233 combined between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this season.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former SF Giants catcher breaks up minor league brawl

Former SF Giants catcher Tyler Heineman was caught in the middle of a dangerous situation on Sunday when a benches-clearing brawl broke out between the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate) and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRides (New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate). Heineman has split his 2021 season between Lehigh and the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate. He is hitting .265/.346/.301 with zero home runs.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Yankees, Phillies minor leaguers in bench-clearing brawl (Video)

A high fastball led to everyone discussing dinner plans during Sunday’s Triple-A game. Saturday night’s alright for fighting and, apparently, so is Sunday afternoon if you’re in Triple-A. Max McDowell was not playing when a fastball came in high on him. McDowell, a 27-year-old catcher batting .193 coming into Sunday’s...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 126: Rays at Philadelphia Phillies — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 4:50 p.m. After a day off on Monday following a 6–1 home stand, the Rays open a five-game road trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Tampa Bay (77–48) won two games over the Phillies (63–61) at Tropicana Field on May 29th and 30th. During that series Bryce Harper was not healthy, and the Rays did not have Wander Franco or Nelson Cruz.
MLBstarvedrock.media

Cubs Call Up Ottawa Alum Michael Hermosillo

Maybe an Ottawa High School graduate was the key to ending a losing streak for the Cubs. 2013 OTHS graduate Michael Hermosillo was called up to the Cubs on Tuesday. The 26-year-old outfielder has had a stellar minor league season so far with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs batting .310 with 10 home runs. Hermosillo has played parts of the past three seasons for the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Clayton Beeter promoted to Double-A, Michael Busch walks it off for Tulsa

The Dodgers promoted pitcher Clayton Beeter to Double-A Tulsa Friday and the right-hander will make his debut Saturday for the Drillers. Drafted with the team’s Competitive Balance Round B pick, selected 66th overall, Beeter is currently ranked as the No. 9-ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ system. While Beeter hasn’t gone...
MLBRed Bluff Daily News

SF Giants scratch Bryant, add veteran reliever, season ends for former first round pick

SAN FRANCISCO — A Giants club that has already used 30 different pitchers this season has added a new veteran arm to the roster. Right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who signed a minor league deal with the organization on August 5, had his contract selected and will be active for Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Mets. The former Rockies and Cubs starter appeared in 30 games with the Toronto Blue Jays this season before being designated for assignment the day of the trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy