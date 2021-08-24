Cancel
Obituaries

Charles Michael Snyder

wrul.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassed Away: At 11:08 A.M., Friday, August 20, 2021 at McLeansboro Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, McLeansboro, IL. As per family wishes, Mr. Snyder will be cremated and a Graveside Memorial and Burial of Ashes will take place at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, McLeansboro, IL. For those attending, please go directly to the cemetery. Pastor Jacob Gray will officiate the service.

www.wrul.com

Middletown, NJtworivertimes.com

Dorothy H. Snyder

Dorothy H. Snyder, 90, of Middletown, formerly of Bedminster, passed away June 15, 2021, in Atlantic Highlands. She was born in Plainfield in 1931 to Adolph and Jenny Herman. After graduating from Drake Business College in 1952, Dorothy had a long career as an executive secretary. Most notable was her last employment for an engineering firm in Warren where she worked for 38 years, retiring at age 83.
ObituariesPosted by
Portland Tribune

Charles Cameron

January 31, 1939 - August 11, 2021 - Charlie Cameron passed away suddenly on August 11, 2021. Charlie Cameron passed away suddenly on August 11, 2021. A 1961 UO graduate, Charlie went to work for Merrill Lynch in 1965 and began an illustrious career that spanned more than 5 decades. He created Heart People, writing inspirational and motivational cards for family and friends. Life lessons he shared: It's okay to order everything on the menu; Sometimes it's better to work smart than to work hard; Do everything you can to make a difference in people's lives; Always go with the heart; Take care of your butcher, banker and bartender.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Port Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Mr. and Mrs. Ashton

The children of Robert and Mary Ann Ashton announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Mary Ann (Siedlecki) Ashton were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Birth: Myah Jean Snyder

Meghan and Jason Snyder, of Indiana, welcomed their daughter, Myah Jean Snyder, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Born at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, she weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured at 20.5 inches long. Myah is the sister of Tucker Snyder. She is the granddaughter of Deb and Fred Hunter,...
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Whitesville, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Jerry and Bernadette Roby

Jerry and Bernadette Roby of Whitesville are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Jerry W. Roby and Bernadette (Gabby) Abel were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Mary of the Woods. The late Father Phil Riney officiated the ceremony. The couple met in the summer of 1980 while they both worked...
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Amherst, OHChronicle-Telegram

Edward J. Scott

Edward 'Eddie' Scott, 48, of Amherst, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Alexana 'Ali' Scott; children, Alexis, Jacob and Sofia Scott; parents, Ronald and Rae Ann (nee Stanziano) Scott and brothers, Robert (Tressie) and Adam (Jessica) Scott.
Ste. Genevieve County, MOstegenherald.com

Nathan James Prater

Samanntha Martin and Tristan Prater of Bonne Terre, Missouri announce the birth of their son, Nathan James at 6:56AM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Aubrey Martin...

