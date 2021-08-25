9/11 Heroes Challenge

The 9//11 Community Planning Committee will host the annual remembrance ceremony marking the Twentieth (20th) anniversary of those who lost their lives & survivors while honoring our first-responders in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. All citizens and any Civic Groups, Clergy, Schools/Students, Public Safety Departments, Cadets, Scouts, Explorers and Veterans' organizations able to participate or wanting to attend this public service event, is welcome to the JAYCEE Corridor and Arboretum at the Riverpoint Community Park 110 Hay Street in W. Warwick - (along the West Bay BikePath (Greenway). The Ceremony is on Saturday, September 11th starting @ 6:00Pm and is being held under the Eagle Scout Trellis Entrance to the state Senator Roch Riverwalk at the Park. - Jaycee Arboreatum & Senator Roch Riverwalk -The are also was a pre-event date(s) for clean-ups and beautification volunteer service/credit as well - please contact for details. Anyone wanting to sing, play an instrument, recite a verse or poem - all ideas, please let us know!Contact The 9/11 Committee via the JAYCEES (401) 828-9191 or e-mail wwJAYCEESkc@aol.com for more information.9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.........The Central Rhode Island JAYCEESwill humbly host and conduct a modest remembrance Ceremony marking the Twentieth (20th) Anniversary of those lost lives, survivors and our local heroes in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 @ 6:00 PM - 07:00 PMWHEN Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (EDT) - Add to Calendar WHERE Riverpoint COMMUNITY Park - 110 Hay Street, W. Warwick, RI 02893 - View Map.