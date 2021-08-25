Cancel
Samsung disables the Galaxy Z Fold 3's camera if you unlock its bootloader

By M. Moon
Engadget
 5 days ago

Don't unlock your new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3's bootloader if you don't know what you're getting into, or you may just regret it. According to XDA-Developers, the foldable device shows a warning when you attempt to unlock its bootloader, telling you that doing so "will cause the camera to be disabled and may cause your phones and apps to stop working correctly." Indeed, that's exactly what happens when you do go through with the process to gain root access and modify the device's software.

www.engadget.com

