Pennsylvania State

Williamsport Native Takes Miss Pennsylvania USA

By Dave Bellomo
webbweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people might shy away from the spotlight, but not Williamsport native, Sydney Robertson. She recently took the title of Miss Pennsylvania USA and will be competing on the national stage for the Miss USA crown, which will be held on November 29th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Paradise Cove Theater in the River Spirit Casino Resort. If Sydney wins, she will move on to the Miss Universe pageant, making her only the second contestant from Pennsylvania to represent the United States after Miss USA 1971, Michele McDonald.

webbweekly.com

