US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Syria's president to use his power to free Austin Tice, a US journalist abducted nine years ago, on his 40th birthday Wednesday. "I am personally committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. We believe that it is within Bashar al-Assad's power to free Austin," Blinken said in a statement. "Austin Tice must be allowed to return home to his loved ones who miss him dearly and to the country that awaits him eagerly." State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States was seeking the assistance of Syrian officials on finding Tice and other missing Americans.