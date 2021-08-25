CGTN Releases: GAUC Youth ClimateX Summit
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) announces ClimateX, a global initiative targeted to youth around the world. The ClimateX Summit aims to mobilize young leaders to help move the world towards a Net-Zero Future. ClimateX will take place October 25-29, building upon the momentum of multiple global climate events this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).www.sfgate.com
