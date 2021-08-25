Jo Ann Jaacks: I can do it myself

I have hung up on telemarketers and salespeople who want to sell home security systems and ask to speak to my husband. I have hung up on charities soliciting donations. While in my twenties, I probably hung up on friends or boyfriends to have the last word in an argument. But the time that I remember most of all was about seven years ago when I hung up on a distant relative. The first time she called, she asked a few questions about how my husband Ed had died, and when did he know he was dying, and why didn’t he spread the news? I understood that his death had been a surprise and that she and her husband had loved him. The call went as well as could be expected.