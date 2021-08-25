Cancel
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated

By MARK SHERMAN
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to block state law that bans procedure after six weeks

Abortion providers are turning to the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that, if unchanged, will ban abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law, known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy – when many women are not yet aware that they are pregnant. It is set to go into effect Wednesday after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Monday during which abortion providers planned to argue against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Rules Georgia Mail-in Voters Having to Pay for Stamp Costs Is Not a ‘Poll Tax’

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Black Voters Matter over Georgia’s requirement that voters pay for their own stamps on absentee ballots. The court not only rejected the group’s case alleging that the stamp cost amounted to an unconstitutional “poll tax,” but even went so far as to say that the claims “border on the frivolous.”
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Breyer on retirement and politics at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer says he is struggling to decide when to retire from the Supreme Court and is taking account of a host of factors, including who will name his successor. “There are many things that go into a retirement decision,” he said. He recalled approvingly something that...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
Congress & Courtsorangeobserver.com

Supreme Court ends Biden’s eviction moratorium

On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 vote against against the Biden eviction ban, blocking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the federal moratorium on evicting renters during the coronavirus pandemic. The current eviction moratorium, which was imposed in August, was due to...
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
Congress & CourtsFortune

Biden administration calls on Supreme Court to uphold eviction ban

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to keep in place the moratorium on evictions in parts of the country hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the rise of the Delta variant has heightened the need for tenant protections.
ImmigrationKCTV 5

Federal judge sides with Missouri AG Schmitt over immigration lawsuit

Missouri and Texas attorneys general announced a win Friday as a federal court judge gave an injunction in a joint lawsuit. The case is over the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. It required asylum seekers to be returned to Mexico until their court dates in the U.S. The Biden administration ended the policy in June.
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Texas Supreme Court greenlights arrest of AWOL House Democrats

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended a lower court order that had blocked Republicans from arresting Democratic lawmakers who return to the state after fleeing last month in an effort to stymie the GOP’s priority elections bill. The all-Republican court nullified a temporary restraining order issued Monday by state...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Texas House orders arrest of absent Democrats after state’s Supreme Court overturns protection order

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to issue arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on a GOP election bill.The 80 to 12 vote comes after the state’s Supreme Court earlier overturned a temporary restraining order that blocked the lawmakers from being arrested.Almost 60 state representatives fled the Texas legislature last month so the quorum needed to pass a voting reform bill could not be reached. Republicans say the bill will fortify election security, while Democrats contest the measures would disenfranchise minorities.The House ordered the Sergeant at Arms to send for all absentees whose attendance...

