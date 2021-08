A man has set another world record for stacking 101 rolls of toilet paper on his forehead. We didn’t even know this was a thing, but apparently if it can be done, a record can be set for doing it. 101 rolls of toilet paper were stacked on his forehead. He said it’s a lot hard than people think, because your forehead is slanted and makes it tough to keep that first roll flat to hold the other 100 rolls. We have more on this ridiculous story and others in today’s Other News!