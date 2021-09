A suspected DWI driver has been arrested after sideswiping a CHP patrol car. On Friday night at the intersection of Highway 12 and Fulton Road, a patrol car stopped at the light was struck by another car in the left rear axle. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and the driver of the offending vehicle, 59 year old Dana Thomas, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported but both vehicles had to be towed.