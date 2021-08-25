Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Murray State Hall of Fame Class of ‘21 set for induction Nov. 12

By Murray State Athletics
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced the 39th class to the MSU Hall of Fame presented by the Murray Bank, which will be honored the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Make sure to check the links to each inductee on GoRacers.com. The eight-person 2021 class includes Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1995-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89), Marra Hastings (rifle (1997-00), Delaney Howson (women’s golf 2010-14), Scottie Ingram (volleyball 2013-16) and Vincent Rainey (men’s basketball 1993-97).

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray, KY
Basketball
City
Murray, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Murray State Athletics#The Msu Hall Of Fame#The Murray Bank#Goracers Com#Cfsb Center#Ovc Tournament#Msu Football#Hof#Racer Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
WorldNBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy