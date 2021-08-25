Murray State Hall of Fame Class of ‘21 set for induction Nov. 12
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced the 39th class to the MSU Hall of Fame presented by the Murray Bank, which will be honored the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Make sure to check the links to each inductee on GoRacers.com. The eight-person 2021 class includes Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1995-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89), Marra Hastings (rifle (1997-00), Delaney Howson (women’s golf 2010-14), Scottie Ingram (volleyball 2013-16) and Vincent Rainey (men’s basketball 1993-97).www.murrayledger.com
