Former El Campo High School Band members are invited to perform during the half-time show at Ricebird Stadium Friday, Aug. 27. Rehearsal will be 4 p.m. Friday in the band hall. Also, please sign up before Friday at https://forms.gle/1B6ZEqeWmct2wc9y9. There is a $25 fee to cover the t-shirt that will be worn that night. Payment will be collected at rehearsal.