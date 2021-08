MURRAY — A second-half lull proved to be host Calloway County’s undoing Tuesday in a 2nd District girls soccer match with Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The Lady Eagles scored three goals after Calloway had broken a 1-1 halftime tie early in the second half. The Lady Lakers did cut the lead to one goal in the final seconds but the final whistle soon blew as Graves held on for a 4-3 win.