Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Celebrate National Dog Day With These Deals From Chewy

By Lindsay Rogers
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our household, every day is National Dog Day, but in the event that you only observe the holiday on the day in which God intended, know that it is coming up this Thursday. In celebration of dogs everywhere, our friends over at Chewy — the one-stop online shop for all pet parents — are hosting more than a few noteworthy sales.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Dog Toy#Your Dog#Dog Crate#Chewy Egift#Best Dog Brush Burt#Bees Tearless Puppy#Frisco Fold Carry#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
Animalsfoxillinois.com

Kennel out $50k after woman abandons 38 dogs for 6 months

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A boarding kennel in Danville, Va. is reeling after they say someone left them with more than three dozen dogs and never came back. Now, six months later, they have still not been paid. Rachael Peters and her family took over the operations of Danville Pet...
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
Animalsnewscentermaine.com

Mama dog at an animal rescue 'adopts' orphaned puppies

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — When tragedy recently struck at a Minnesota animal rescue, volunteers found a solution they felt was "nothing short of a miracle." Ruff Start Rescue says a mama dog, Poppy, unexpectedly passed away after giving birth to 10 puppies. With such a large litter volunteers had to think fast to give the motherless pups a good chance at survival.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PetsDaily Californian

Why you should get a long-haired chihuahua

Chihuahuas are known for being tiny, feisty and protective. I grew up with a long-haired chihuahua — a chihuahua with long hair — named Bell for 11 years, which is basically half of my life. Although I had to say goodbye, I only have good memories from the little furball that loved to play and always snuggled on top of my gray Jansport backpack. If you’re considering adopting a pet, here’s why you should choose a long-haired chihuahua.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Pet Owners Love This Cooling Dog Bed for Fluffy Breeds, Senior Pups, and Aggressive Chewers

If your dog overheats easily on hot summer days, it can be difficult to ensure they stay comfortable. Sure, you can fill their water bowl and blast the air conditioning, but that might not be enough to keep them cool, especially if they're a fluffier breed. That's why over 33,700 Amazon shoppers turn to this elevated dog bed that keeps pups cool whether they're inside or outside.
Petscountryliving.com

The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions

Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
Petslakenormanpublications.com

Owner seeks help finding two lost dogs

The owner of two dogs missing from the Overlook community in the Mountain Island Lake area is asking for the public’s help in finding them. “Irish” and “Noda” escaped from a home on Mountain Cove Drive July 22. Irish is an 8-year-old brown chocolate lab/pit mix with gray around his...
AnimalsPosted by
FanSided

National Mutt Day: Why mixed breeds are the best

Here at Dog O’Day, while we know there is definitely a place for responsible breeding of purebreed dogs, there are far more dogs out there who are mixed breeds, and they’re pretty amazing, too. And for licensed veterinarian Emily Katribe, the medical director for Best Friends Animal Society, this is...
PetsDesign Milk

5 Ways to Pamper Your Pup on National Dog Day + Beyond

Tomorrow, August 26th, is National Dog Day which made us think it’s a good time to celebrate our four-legged friends. They bring us joy 365 days a year so it’s the least we can do to show our appreciation now. But let’s be honest – we dog lovers show our appreciation well beyond National Dog Day but it can’t hurt to show them some extra extra love! Read on to get some ideas on how to pamper your pup today, tomorrow and every day after.
PetsPosted by
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
Petswnns.com

Petting, Cuddling With A Dog Is Good For You

Petting and cuddling a dog can significantly improve your well-being. Researchers studied 280 college students, seperating them into three groups… one group could interact with a therapy dog, but with no touching, another could both interact and touch their therapy dog and a third group met with a dog handler and no pup at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy