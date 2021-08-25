Police Blotter

Jonathan Eban Casillas, 26, of 504 E. Calhoun was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as La Salle County warrant for probation violation – driving while under the influence of alcohol and a Wharton County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Officers encountered him inside Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First. Methamphetamines and a pipe were seized. Processed, Casillas was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.