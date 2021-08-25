Cancel
Calloway County, KY

Lakers romp past Eagles at home

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — Host Calloway County seemed determined Tuesday to show that it was a better team than it showed last week in a 2nd District boys soccer loss at Marshall County. So, with another district opponent coming to its home field Tuesday night, the Lakers seemed very happy to use this occasion to perhaps make a statement. And they did, shutting out Graves County by a 6-0 final score to move to move above the .500 mark for the season at 3-2.

