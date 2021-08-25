Marshals explode late to zip past Tigers

DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High had control of 2nd District rival Marshall County in Tuesday night’s boys soccer encounter, leading 1-0 with about 20 minutes left. But, after withstanding numerous advances from the Marshals after going a man down with about 30 minutes left because of a red card, the Tigers finally broke. Pressure from Marshall (6-0-1) finally got results as the hosts scored five times down the stretch to notch a 5-1 come-from-behind win.