Waymo Enters San Francisco

By Zachary Shahan
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are other big players in the autonomous driving world, and we’ve covered several of them quite a bit, but there are really two names that stand out above the rest — and they’re taking very different approaches. I’m talking about Waymo and Tesla, of course. Whether it’s planned or organically ironic, just after Tesla held its AI Day to show us the progress it’s making toward robotaxis, Waymo has expanded its legit, collecting-money-now robotaxi into San Francisco.

#Tesla Cars#Autonomous Driving#Waymo Enters#Jaguar#Trusted Testers#Trusted Tester#Google#Lexus#The Waymo Driver
