Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull talks no-hitter, Miggy's 500th, more on 'Flippin' Bats'
It's not often that a player experiences a once-in-a-lifetime season along with a season-ending injury, but that just might be the case with Spencer Turnbull. The Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher has not pitched since June 4 due to a UCL injury in his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery, but he has still been part of a special season in Detroit, as he discussed with Ben Verlander on this week's episode of "Flippin' Bats."www.foxsports.com
