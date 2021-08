A Fort Wayne woman was critically injured in a crash just after noon Tuesday in Bryan, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer L. Glover, 37, was driving south on Williams County Road 16 when she failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road D, the highway patrol at Defiance said. Mark A. Magana, 20, of Bryan was driving west on County Road D and collided with Glover's car as it entered the intersection, police said.