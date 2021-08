NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its companies and partners - iDrink Technology, Suntech, Midas Touch, and Sinoway International - are facing new opportunities and new challenges ahead as the company continues to invest in growth markets to ensure the group's enhanced capabilities and adequate capital for its bold expansion plans. The recent research report from Globe Small Cap Research presents a fresh perspective on SUIC and its near-term focus to scale its DeFi-based supply chain financing solutions, building competitive advantage through their breakthrough DeFi SCF technology.