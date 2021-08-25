Locals compete in State 4H Rodeo

The South Dakota 4-H State Finals Rodeo was held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Several local competitors finished in the top five in their events. In the junior girls ranks, Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse walked away with four top five finishes. She won the flag race, breakaway roping and goat tying events, and placed second in barrel racing. Wheelhouse’s performances gave her first in the all-around. Kennebec’s Brooke Diedrichs placed first in barrel racing.