Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierre, SD

Locals compete in State 4H Rodeo

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 5 days ago

The South Dakota 4-H State Finals Rodeo was held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Several local competitors finished in the top five in their events. In the junior girls ranks, Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse walked away with four top five finishes. She won the flag race, breakaway roping and goat tying events, and placed second in barrel racing. Wheelhouse’s performances gave her first in the all-around. Kennebec’s Brooke Diedrichs placed first in barrel racing.

www.capjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierre, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
Stanley County, SD
Sports
City
Kennebec, SD
County
Stanley County, SD
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Herrick, SD
City
Highmore, SD
Fort Pierre, SD
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Steer Wrestling#Junior Boys#Race#Blunt#Denton Good
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says. Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and was described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy