Man in 20s shot in leg in Newtownabbey

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s has been shot in the leg in Newtownabbey, County Antrim. The attack happened at Knockenagh Avenue at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday. Det Insp Kerry Brennan described it as a "brutal attack". She said detectives were trying to establish a motive for the shooting. "Those...

#Shooting#Newtownabbey
