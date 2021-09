Do you ever wonder what is behind that HIPAA form you get at your doctor's office at every visit? Do you read it each time?. My guess is that after more than two decades, few people actually bother to read the form, and fewer still can claim to understand it. Yet, since 1996, privacy rules described in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prevent disclosure of certain health information to unauthorized people without your permission. And it requires that the doctor’s office provide a notice to you about how your information is used and protected.