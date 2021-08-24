Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nanosynth returning mask-making machine to Lemu Group

By Josh White
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanosynth announced on Tuesday that terms have been agreed with Lemu Group, the supplier of a mask manufacturing machine to its main subsidiary Pharm 2 Farm (P2F), to return the machine. The AIM-traded firm had said on 5 May that the performance of the machine supplied by Lemu encountered various...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemu Group#Pharm 2 Farm#Egremont Capital#Volz Filters Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

McColl's sells 60% of open offer shares to raise £3m

The company announced the open offer in mid-August as part of a share sale to raise up to £35m. It received applications for £30m in a firm placing of shares at 20p each and launched a £5m open offer for existing shareholders. The convenience store group raised the money to...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Kidney Dialysis Machines Market Is Booming Worldwide and Effecting the Adjacent Industries, Players -Sorin Group Asahi Kasei Medical

The Kidney Dialysis Machines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Kidney Dialysis Machines Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Without this machine, cutting-edge chips would be impossible to make

Many of you are familiar with Moore's Law, the observation made in 1965 by ex Intel CEO Gordon Moore who noted how the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubled every year. In 1975, Moore revised the Law to state that the number of transistors doubles every two years. Right now, top foundries like TSMC and Samsung are capable of building chips using the 5nm process node.
AgricultureShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, 30 August 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Exercise of Subscription Shares

The Company announces that it has today conditionally allotted 21,274,718 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), each at a price of £1.00 per share following the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to 21,274,718 of the Company's issued subscription shares of no par value each ("Subscription Shares"). The new Ordinary Shares have been issued conditionally upon admission to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange plc's main market ("Admission"). An application for Admission will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc and it is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 7 September 2021. Following Admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 May 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,987,245 that a market total of 2,906 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today by the Company at a price of £14.511115 per share. Such shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.
BusinessShareCast

Cornish Metals pleased with latest drilling at United Downs

Cornish Metals Inc NPV (DI) Cornish Metals reported results from five new diamond drill holes that are part of the ongoing drill programme at the United Downs copper-tin project in Cornwall on Tuesday. 1,304.37. 16:22 01/09/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm said the drill programme was designed to follow up...
BusinessShareCast

Director Shareholdings

("Sopheon" or the "Company") The Company has been notified that Stuart Silcock, a non-executive director of the Company, has sold 74,328 ordinary shares of 20 pence each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of £9.63 per Share, pursuant to investor demand following the Company's recent results.
BusinessShareCast

HSBC in talks to buy L&T mutual fund arm - report

Blackstone had a bid rejected in 2020 by the Indian Securities and Exchange Board which disapproved of private equity firms having a significant stake in mutual funds owing to their short-term approach. Given the delay and the additional approvals required, L&T Finance Holdings has been engaged with HSBC about a...
BusinessShareCast

Result of GM, TVR and clarification re warrants

("Advanced Oncotherapy" or the "Company") Advanced Oncotherapy (AIM: AVO), the developer of next-generation proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed. Accordingly, the 88,854,641 new Ordinary shares in respect of the Subscription and fee arrangements, details of which were...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Wm Morrison Supermarket plc

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Wm Morrison Supermarket plc. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FORM 8.3. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Taktile makes it easier to leverage machine learning in the financial industry

A few years ago, when you could read ‘machine learning’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ in every single pitch deck, some startups chose to focus on the financial industry in particular. It makes sense as banks and insurance companies gather a ton of data and know a lot of information about their customers. They could use that data to train new models and roll out machine learning applications.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Automated Pizza-Making Machines

800 Degrees Pizza is introducing a fully automated culinary experience with 800 Degrees by Piestro, a machine that's capable of making custom pizza recipes in just about a minute and 30 seconds. These machines give pizza lovers the chance to enjoy creations at any day at all hours. This innovation...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Babcock sells oil & gas business to CHC Group for £10m

The Aberdeen-based business provided offshore oil and gas crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark and Australia and generated revenue for the year to March 31 of £154m and a pre-tax loss of £2m and underlying operating profit of £2m. At March 31, 2021, it had gross assets of £256m...

Comments / 0

Community Policy