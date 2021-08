It was the most grueling stretch of baseball in major league history: A series of rainouts forced the White Sox to play six consecutive doubleheaders on six consecutive days from August 23-28. They played four games against the Yankees in two days, six games against the Red Sox in three days and two games against the Athletics. All were on the road. For the month, the White Sox had to play 13 doubleheaders! Despite the incredible stretch of games, they finished the month with a record of 16-22 — which really wasn’t that bad.