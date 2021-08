Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tackle Walker Little took the field for the first time since 2019, after opting out of the 2020 season for the Stanford Cardinal. Even though he has some work to do, Little could still end up being one of the biggest steals in recent history for the Jaguars franchise. Early on in training camp, it was clear that Little was going to bring competitiveness to the offensive line, even Urban Meyer went out of his way to express how shocked he was about his level of talent, “He’s a guy who is probably better than I thought, and I thought he was pretty good.”