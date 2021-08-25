Matthew Lee Wilson
Matthew Lee Wilson, age 54 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away August 20, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Roz Wilson. Survivors include his siblings, Melanie Whitehead (William), Michelle Miller, Mike Wilson; son, Stephen Ringer; nieces, Brittany Whitehead and Kayla Jones; nephews, Chris Whitehead, Pvt. Donald “Drew” Whitehead, Raymond, Andy (Megan), Adam, Ryan (Gina) Miller.www.timesdaily.com
