Franklin County, AL

Jacky Ray Warhurst

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacky Ray Warhurst of Russellville, AL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his beloved farm. He was most known for his political role in serving the people of Franklin County, Alabama for over 26 years. Serving as Intermediate Judge for eight years, Revenue Commissioner for six years and lastly serving in the position of Tax Collector for 12 years. His love for his community and co-workers at the Franklin County Courthouse was always at the forefront.

