Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Work first, play later

By DAVE RAMSEY
Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Dear Dave: I brought about $15,000 in student loan debt into our marriage. I’m 26, my wife is 27, and we’ve been married a little more than a year. During that time, our parents have helped us out with financial gifts occasionally. Whenever this happens, my wife and I get into an argument. She likes to use the cash they give us to have fun, but I think we should use it to pay down debt and get our finances in order. What is your opinion? – Kent.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipseastidahonews.com

We’re expecting and I’m wondering if we should hold on to savings or pay off debt?

My wife and I are expecting our first child in a couple of weeks. I bring home $35,000 a year teaching at a local high school and she just completed her master’s degree in speech therapy. She has a job waiting for her after the baby is born and they are being very flexible about when she starts. I have heard you tell some people to leave just $1000 in savings for Baby Step 1 and use any other saved cash to pay off debt. But I am concerned about the new expenses we will have once the baby is home. Should we hang on to our savings so we have an extra cushion for those costs or if something unexpected happens?
Softwaremarketplace.org

Mixing work and play on a company computer comes with risks

As an IT guy, Micah Excell (yes, that’s his real name) spends a lot of time looking at his colleagues’ computers. And he sees a lot of nonwork stuff. One time, two workers were having an issue editing a PDF. So they shared their screens with him. He could see they were playing the video game League of Legends … with each other.
Dill City, OKcordellbeacon.com

Dill Work and Play OHCE holds their August meeting

The Dill Work and Play OHCE met August 10, 2021, at 1:30, in the Dill City Community. Jane Shull called the meeting to order. Anna Prickett led the Pledge to the Flag of the United States, and led the group singing Yellow Rose of Texas. Emma Bingham gave a Thought...
WorkoutsBBC

Covid: People working out at gyms longer and later at night

People have been working out longer and can fit exercise into their daily routine better since the start of the pandemic, industry figures show. PureGym's one million members now visit 1.43 times a week on average, compared with 1.21 before lockdown, while the 17:00-20:00 peak has "quietened down". Visits are...
Income Taxtheeastcountygazette.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are You Eligible to Receive $1,400?

Today many American families are struggling with a financial crunch. If that wasn’t enough, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has made their life even worse. Now, with almost no source of income, Americans are demanding a fourth stimulus check. Despite the challenges, many Americans are unlikely to receive fourth stimulus...
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
House RentPost-Bulletin

Renters using COVID-19 to keep property manager out

Dear Dave: My husband and I have a rental property in South Carolina we want to sell. The current renters’ lease is up in December, but our property manager tells us the renters won’t let anyone in the home, not even just for photos to post online due to COVID-19. How do you think we should handle this situation?
RelationshipsABC News

How this family paid off over $200K debt in 18 months

When Karen Apkan lost her job in 2019, she and her husband, Sylvester, parents of a now-8-year-old son, did not have any savings to fall back on. "All of a sudden that contract ended," Apkan told "Good Morning America" of losing her job. "And things just went downhill from there."
Home & GardenPosted by
Redfin

What is a Mother-in-Law Suite, And Does it Add Property Value?

A mother-in-law suite is a residence or addition built for an in-law or relatives. The suite is either connected to or built on the same lot as a home that’s occupied by other family members. Often, the purpose of a mother-in-law suite is to make it possible for elderly family members to live near adult children, yet still, maintain their independence and privacy. Sometimes, grandchildren live with their parents and grandparents in the same house. This type of living arrangement is called a multigenerational household.

Comments / 0

Community Policy