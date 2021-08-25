CGTN Releases: GAUC Youth ClimateX Summit

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The 2021 Texas Youth Summit was hosted in Montgomery County at Mims Baptist Church and was a major success, boasting around 2000 in attendance and becoming the largest youth summit to date. With exceptional speakers from around the country, Texas Youth Summit included several US Congressmen, many local officials, well-known social media influencers, former presidential press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, US Senator Ted Cruz, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, US Representative from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn and Donald Trump Jr. as well other notable influencers and political leaders. The event is one of the largest and most influential events of its kind in the country, and is focused on helping young adults understand the importance of getting involved in politics, running for local and state office, as well as recognizing the importance and uniqueness of the United States and the importance of guarding the liberties that we hold so dear.