CGTN Releases: GAUC Youth ClimateX Summit

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) announces ClimateX, a global initiative targeted to youth around the world. The ClimateX Summit aims to mobilize young leaders to help move the world towards a Net-Zero Future. ClimateX will take place October 25-29, building upon the momentum of multiple global climate events this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

