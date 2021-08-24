vRealize Automation 8.1 Cluster Failure - Reason: Unauthorized
Our 3 node vRealize Automation 8.1 cluster has completely fallen over when we were away during covid lockdowns ;o(. On coming back in I was strangely asked on all three nodes to reset the root password which it said had expired. This I don't think was likely possible as I disabled root password expiration. Nevertheless I changed the passwords and logged in as root. The NSX-V Load Balancer showed all nodes as down and I was unable to hit the login page.communities.vmware.com
