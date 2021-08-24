Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

vRealize Automation 8.1 Cluster Failure - Reason: Unauthorized

By future2000
vmware.com
 9 days ago

Our 3 node vRealize Automation 8.1 cluster has completely fallen over when we were away during covid lockdowns ;o(. On coming back in I was strangely asked on all three nodes to reset the root password which it said had expired. This I don't think was likely possible as I disabled root password expiration. Nevertheless I changed the passwords and logged in as root. The NSX-V Load Balancer showed all nodes as down and I was unable to hit the login page.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loops#Vrealize Automation#Covid#Nsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwarexda-developers

Windows 10 will automatically block unwanted apps later this month

Microsoft is enabling a new security feature in Windows 10 which automatically blocks potentially unwanted apps (PUAs). The ability to block PUAs in Windows isn’t completely new, and Microsoft added this option to Windows Security with the May 2021 Update for Windows 10. However, it’s disabled by default, so you have to go into the Settings to enable it yourself. Now, according to a security bulletin posted by Microsoft and spotted by Bleeping Computer, that’s changing.
EconomyCSO

Automate any Process, Anywhere

Imagine your people could effectively work together so that they can build the processes that accelerate the business and improve customers experiences – all at the right time and with the flexibility to change as soon the business needs change. Imagine the processes could orchestrate all people, systems and things that are needed to drive great outcomes. And imagine you could quickly understand any potential inefficiencies or bottlenecks and improve these processes as you go.
SoftwarePCWorld

This free Windows text tool will change the way you type

When it works, a text shortcut tool can feel like magic. Create a few shortcuts for your most frequently typed phrases or sentences, and you can enter them instantly with just a few keystrokes. With a bit of practice, text shortcuts—also known as text expansion—can cut down on vast amounts of repetitive typing.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Confirm Before Sending an Email in the Gmail App

If you are a Gmail user, chances are you have had your fair share of email accidents in the past. Maybe you sent an email full of typos to your boss and realized it an hour later, or perhaps you forgot to attach those important documents to your email for your client. Been there, done that.
Computersvmware.com

vRA 8.1 cannot deploy linked clone from template

I am having issues getting linked clones to work in vRA 8.1 with a blueprint using the vsphere machine resource. The imageRef property does not validate with an input string of a VM Template with a snapshot. It only seems to validate if I use a VM name with a snapshot for VM that is not marked as a template.
Softwarevmware.com

Announcing General Availability of VMware vRealize Automation 8.5

Simplify your cloud experience with vRealize Automation 8.5, the modern infrastructure automation platform – now generally available. Scroll down to learn more!. Traditionally, the IT landscape has struggled with widespread human error, over-provisioned resources, and poor governance. The lack of automation led to failed deployments, compliance, and security risks, below par performance and downtime issues. Moreover, IT teams could not keep up with business needs as legacy manual processes slowed application delivery and developers found themselves waiting weeks for their environments to function properly.
Computersvmware.com

Multiple vCenters and Clusters

We currently have a single vCenter server (7.0.2) with 1 cluster and we are planning to add 2nd vCenter server and cluster at another site. This second cluster will be for both production VMs and also for DR for the 1st site. We still haven't decided on how we will do DR but it will most likely be involving SAN to SAN replication and SRM.
SoftwareMac Observer

Misconfigured Microsoft Power Apps Leaked 38 Million Database Records

Over a thousand web apps from Microsoft’s Power Apps platform have leaked 38 million records. This data includes COVID-19 contact tracing. The data included a range of sensitive information, from people’s phone numbers and home addresses to social security numbers and COVID-19 vaccination status. The incident affected major companies and...
Softwarevmware.com

Scaling Network Automation with NSX-T Federation and vRealize Automation 8.5

What’s New: vRealize Automation 8.5 supports NSX-T Federation. As announced today, we’re excited to launch vRealize Automation 8.5, delivering enhanced network automation capabilities, including the ability to support NSX-T Federation through NSX-T cloud accounts. VMware vRealize Automation 8 customers, who are managing NSX-T endpoints can establish an NSX-T Global Manager connection and configure an association between an NSX-T Global Manager and local managers for federated environments. As a result, users can now apply VMware’s network automation capabilities across multiple NSX-T Data Center environments and accelerate application delivery with networking and security services at scale.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automated Machine Learning with H2O

Accelerate your machine learning development cycle. Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) is the process of automating tasks in the machine learning pipeline such as data preprocessing, hyperparameter tuning, model selection and evaluation. In this article we will examine how to utilize open source automated machine learning package from H2O to accelerate a Data Scientist’s model development process.
TechnologyVentureBeat

The business value of clustering algorithms

A single type of machine learning algorithm can be used to identify fake news, filter spam, and personalize marketing materials. Known as clustering algorithms, or “clustering” for short, they can automatically discover natural groupings of events, people, and objects in large datasets. Operating on the theory that data points in...
Softwarevmware.com

No Clusters when adding Edge VM

Trying to do a "Add Edge VM". I don't see any "Cluster" (see second screenshot)- but not sure exactly what is meant by a "Cluster". I have an Edge Cluster - it too has stuff not available:. Quite confused - but I think the resolution is simple. Thanks. 0 Kudos.
Technologytweaklibrary.com

How To Monitor Saved Passwords And Keep Updating Them

Before using TweakPass, I used to think keeping a check on saved passwords and updating them from time to time without forgetting them is difficult. But with a good password manager that is possible. And now I can say when it comes to password management with TweakPass, nothing is impossible.
ComputersThe Next Web

Protect your passwords with this management system and form filler

It seems like every website you sign on to these days requires a complicated password. But what if it didn’t have to be so hard, and what if your solution came at basically no cost? That’s exactly what you’ll get with a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium, an award-winning password management and form filler solution.
Softwareinfosecurity-magazine.com

Microsoft Power Apps Tool Exposed 38 Million Records by Default

A configuration issue with a popular Microsoft development platform has exposed tens of millions of sensitive customer records, including those containing COVID-19 information, according to researchers. Microsoft Power Apps enables “citizen developers” to create mobile and web-based apps for their businesses. However, a team from UpGuard found that the portal...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Website error exposes Ford customer data and more

Security researchers were able to access confidential company and employee records, customer databases, internal tickets and more on Ford's website due to a bug in the automaker's CRM software. As reported by BleepingComputer, security researchers Robert Willis and break3r first discovered the vulnerability on the company's site before bringing in...
Electronicsmacsparky.com

Automators 83: Home Automation 2.0

In this episode of Automators, Rosemary and I dive into Rosemary's updates to her home automation, smart locks, Home Assistant, and even a cute little robot mop. ExpressVPN: High-speed, secure and anonymous VPN service. Get an extra three months free. Technology Untangled: Join Michael Bird as he untangles innovation through...
TechnologyCult of Mac

Work remotely from anywhere with iScanner, on sale for under $50

Your iPhone can be so many things: a way to talk to friends, to kill time, to do research. And now it can also be your office. iScanner packs a whole corner office into one app, so you won’t have to fiddle with outdated scanners, deal with clunky file editing software, or wait for big files to attach to emails people don’t check often enough. For $39.99, you can get lifetime access to this all-in-one office app, and you definitely won’t miss waiting in line for the scanner.
Computersvmware.com

Move a single host out of a cluster

We downsized one of our offices from two hosts in a cluster, to a single host. I would like to move the last host that is in the cluster for that datacenter to reside under the datacenter itself, as there would be no HA or DRS functionality needed. Then remove that cluster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy