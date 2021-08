Major League Soccer today announced that legendary players and culture creators will comprise the pair of celebrity guest coaches tapped to lead each side in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles. Social media sensation Noah Beck – among TikTok’s top 10 breakout creators of 2020 – will join U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer, eight-time MLS All-Star player, and FOX Soccer analyst Cobi Jones to fire up the MLS players, while former Mexican National Team goalkeeper Jorge Campos and Mexican content creator Juanpa Zurita will lead the LIGA MX All-Stars. As LA Galaxy teammates, Jones and Campos have contributed to making MLS club history together. However, opposing national team ties have fueled their own friendly rivalry history as well.