We Need To Talk About This Milk Crate Challenge

There's a new viral trend happening right now on TikTok and it's not the brightest idea anyone had. Have you heard of the "Milk Crate Challenge" on TikTok? Basically, you stack a whole bunch of milk crates into a pyramid and try to cross over them. The idea behind it is to attempt to make it from one side all the way to the other without the crates falling over. However, the problem with this challenge is that almost every time, they do come crashing down and so do the people attempting the challenge.