Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

We Need To Talk About This Milk Crate Challenge

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a new viral trend happening right now on TikTok and it's not the brightest idea anyone had. Have you heard of the "Milk Crate Challenge" on TikTok? Basically, you stack a whole bunch of milk crates into a pyramid and try to cross over them. The idea behind it is to attempt to make it from one side all the way to the other without the crates falling over. However, the problem with this challenge is that almost every time, they do come crashing down and so do the people attempting the challenge.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Crates#Average Life Expectancy#Tiktok#The Milk Crate Challenge#Parkour#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

TikTok makes rare statement after Milk Crate Challenge backlash

TikTok “prohibits” dangerous content? That’s news to us. TikTok has responded to the viral, bone-breaking Milk Crate Challenge, saying they will “remove” such videos from their platform. The low-cost, high-impact stunt involves stacking a bunch of plastic milk crates into stairs, then climbing up to the top and back down...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Milk Crate Challenge on TikTok Has Already Left Multiple People Injured

There are many TikTok trends that the average user can take part in without worrying that much about injuring themselves. There are certainly some dances that are more challenging than others, but most of those dances aren't likely to land you in the hospital. There are some trends, though, that are much riskier. As it turns out, the milk crate challenge taking over TikTok now is one such risky challenge.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok Milk Crate Challenge is latest dangerous way to hurt yourself

No crying over spilled milk crates. Just when you thought it was safe to go back on TikTok. Social media bozos have invented an idiotic tend called the “Milk Crate Challenge,” in which they attempt to traverse a precarious pyramid of milk crates — usually with painful results. Allegedly first showcased on Facebook by Kenneth Waddell earlier this month, videos of the wipeout-inducing trend boast over 15.3 million collective views on TikTok.
InternetPosted by
Health

What Is the Milk Crate Challenge? The Social Media Craze Actually Poses Some Serious Health Risks

Potential consequences include head, neck, and abdominal injuries, as well as bone fractures. Social media has seen its fair share of challenges over the years. There was the one where people snorted condoms up their nose, the one where people took large amounts of Benadryl to "trip," and the one where people ate food with its packaging still on. Now we have the one where people try to walk on stacks of milk crates—and you can't go on social media without seeing jokes, memes, and videos about it.
Theater & DanceWALA-TV FOX10

Why are people climbing milk crate pyramids?

We've seen these types of social media challenges before. Watermelon and mustard, the Get Up Dance, or the Tell Me Without Telling me challenge that can be used for just about any scenario. They are all popular TikTok challenges with different different outcomes. But not dangerous like what's going on with this one called the Milk Crate Challenge.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DDG Successfully Completes Crate Challenge: Watch

Everyone is participating in the crate challenge right now, but not many have actually succeeded at the viral craze. If you're not in-tune with what's been happening in the last few days, people have been stacking up milk crates in a pyramid formation and attempting to walk across them, and most people have wiped out in the process. We watched YK Osiris nearly break his neck as he tried out the trend, but we've officially witnessed the first rapper to actually complete the challenge... and it surprisingly was not Soulja Boy!
Behind Viral Videosmanofmany.com

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? A Battle the TikTok Olympians Were Bound to Lose

Stack ’em up boys, the viral milk crate challenge is full of epic fails and miserable messes. It didn’t take for the stories of the greatest Olympians to inspire the youth in such a way that they began stacking milk crates. With only the greatest TikTok athletes scaling it to the top amidst screams and shrills from onlookers – phrases like “oh, I hope he don’t fall” could be heard around the block.
Beauty & FashionHipHopDX.com

YK Osiris Attempts Milk Crate Challenge & Fails In Epic Fashion

The Milk Crate Challenge is the latest trend to take social media by storm. Unlike most challenges, there’s a lot of pain in the dangerous viral videos going around with those giving their best shot. YK Osiris was one of the first rappers to hop in and try to walk the tight rope across the milk crates on Sunday (August 22).
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy