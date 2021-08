Takashi Kawamura, the Nagoya City Japanese mayor who experienced backlash for taking a bite out of softball pitcher Miu Goto’s Olympic gold medal, wants to make amends for his actions: he has has offered to take a three-month pay cut as a penalty.Earlier this month, a victory event took place celebrating Team Japan women’s softball team’s final match in which they beat Team USA 2-0.Kawamura pulled his mask down to make a quick smile before bizarrely chomping down on Goto’s gold medal.Kawamura was also accused of inappropriate behaviour after asking questions such as: “Are you prohibited from having romantic relationships?”According to the Mainichi Shimbun, a local Japanese news...