Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pitkin County, CO

Guest commentary: Masks need to stay on in schools, Board of Health members urge

By Dr. Jeannie Seybold, Dr. Christa Gieszl Guest commentary
Aspen Times
 5 days ago

After the last school year plagued by quarantines and missed work by working families, the Pitkin County Board of Health’s goal is to keep kids in school. The highly contagious delta variant has changed everything. It affects children more than any other variant of COVID-19. As delta swept through the...

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pitkin County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Pitkin County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#The Masks#Cdc#Masking#Depression#Covid#Cdc#Google#The Board Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
KidsPosted by
Axios

COVID cases in kids are rising just as schools are coming back

While schools across the U.S. continue their gradual return to in-person instruction, pediatric COVID surges across several states raise questions about what lies ahead for kids across the rest of the country. Why it matters: As experts warn Delta may be more virulent in kids than previous versions of COVID...
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

The New Rules of COVID Testing for Kids and Parents

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.
Collegeshometownheadlines.com

COVID and classes: Checking early reports from local schools, Berry College (and what’s next). Earlier: There are no records on how many local teachers, staff and students have been vaccinated.

As classes begin, we’re again monitoring COVID case and quarantine reports as they are released. Below are some updates as the new school year begins:. Rome City Schools. First reports due Friday. In 2020-21, the peak number of RCS quarantines: 442 students, 75 staff, 517 total. Floyd County Schools. Awaiting...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

WATCH: Spokane Public Schools board meeting ends two minutes in as some community members refuse to wear masks

This is the entirety of tonight's regular meeting of Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors. Numerous items were on the agenda, but when the meeting started, Board President Jerrall Haynes addressed the crowd referring to the indoor mask mandate put in place effective Monday, August 23rd. Haynes (speaking off camera) asks members of the audience who are not wearing masks if they plan to put theirs on for the meeting. When they respond no, the meeting abruptly ends. SPS Board meetings will now return to the virtual-only format, with the public able to submit comments online. The meeting lasted just over two minutes.
KidsCincinnati CityBeat

Six Answers to Parents’ COVID-19 Questions as Kids Return to School

Last fall, my husband and I managed our children’s first run-of-the-mill cold masquerading as COVID-19 with ease. We took them for the requisite tests and waited for the results. Meanwhile, the kids stayed home from school, using screens to answer math problems or watch educational programming. At least schools in Vermont, where we live, were mostly open, we said. At least the kids were getting some in-person education and social interaction. At least we were getting some uninterrupted work time.
EducationAMA

What doctors wish parents knew about keeping kids safe at school

After more than a year of remote learning and hybrid schedules, the country has entered the sophomore year of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many parents and students are eager for going back to school, it may not look as “normal” as many had hoped. COVID-19’s dangerous Delta variant has been surging across the U.S., prompting the CDC to release new guidance on indoor masks for vaccinated Americans and school children, and leaving parents curious to know what the typical school day will look like.
EducationAtlanta Daily World

COVID surge, confusion greets students, teachers as they return to class

Sandeep Rohatgi, MD, a Washington University pediatrician with more than 25 years experience, is urging parents to get their children vaccinated – especially with schools opening as Missouri experiences surging COVID-19 cases. “Vaccinating our children who are 12 and older can keep them, our families and our friends safe. Reducing...
Educationusf.edu

Infectious Disease Expert To Miami-Dade School Board: 'Backbone' Needed On Masks

Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho wants the district’s panel of medical experts to decide the criteria for “opting out” of wearing face coverings in school. During a Zoom meeting last week, the doctors and public health experts assembled said masking should be universal. Some even pushed against the argument that...
Kidsromper.com

What Should Parents Do If Masks Are Voluntary At School?

Weighing your child’s mental wellness against the risks to their physical health is never easy, but parents have been tasked with this conundrum again and again during the pandemic. Now many kids are headed back to school just as the Delta variant is surging and parents are one again faced with difficult questions: In school districts without mask mandates, what should parents do if masks are voluntary? Do they force their kids to wear one when nobody else around them is? How will this decision impact a child’s mental health? Will wearing a mask in a school where nobody else is even keep your kid safe and protected?
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Masks required in schools

The Fort Payne School Board accepted the recommendation of Superintendent Brian Jett to require universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. This was done in an emergency meeting on August 6 in reaction to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant. The mask mandate will be re-evaluated on Sept. 3 to determine if it should continue or if the policy can return to personal preference.
EducationNewark Post

Christina School District to require masks for all students and staff this fall

The Christina School District will mandate masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced Tuesday night. Superintendent Dan Shelton said Christina’s decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Last week, in response to the highly transmissible delta variant, the CDC said all students and staff should wear masks in schools regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
Educationcoloradopolitics.com

Tri-County health board delays vote on school mask mandate

The Tri-County Board of Health delayed its vote on whether to institute a mask mandate in area schools Monday night, after a wave of public comment and more than 90 minutes of deliberations. The board took comment on a proposal it was considering: mandating masks in Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe...
Kidskiwaradio.com

UI Health Expert Tells Parents To Have Their Kids Mask Up At School

Statewide Iowa — As Iowa’s children prepare to head back to school, the state is experiencing a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Stanley Perlman, a professor of immunology and pediatrics at the University of Iowa, says even though the state has outlawed districts from requiring masks in school, parents should still have their kids wear masks to slow the spread.

Comments / 0

Community Policy