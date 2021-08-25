Cancel
Yakima, WA

Pippins Season Resounding Success Despite Championship Loss

By Cole Johnson
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Sports stories don't always have a happy ending as you know, but the Yakima Valley Pippins had a historic season despite it coming to a close last week. The Pips won their first division title in team history and earned their first trip to the West Coast League Championship Series. They would fall in the final game of the series, but General Manager Jeff Garretson says he still considers the season a resounding success.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Coast League#Pippins Season#Pips#Covid
