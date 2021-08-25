Sean Beckwith: Ski season 2021-22 good, bad and ugly
I’ve been trying to determine what has me so hyped for snowboard season. Is it the fact that, hopefully by then, everyone will have enough respect for a pandemic that they’ll get vaccinated (or die off, whatever happens first) and we won’t have burdensome restrictions? Or I’m putting way too much pressure on this winter because the primary reason I live here is snowboarding, and it’s increasingly becoming the sole reason I live here?www.aspentimes.com
