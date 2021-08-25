Cancel
Caldor Fire Now 122,980 Acres, 11% Contained, 637 Structures Destroyed & Inching Towards Lake Tahoe

By admin
Pine Tree
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrizzly Flats, CA…The fire was active in the early portion of the day due to the inversion layer lifting rapidly. The Northeast side of the fire saw the most movement towards Hwy 50 and Twin Bridges aided by up canyon winds and spotting distances up to a half mile away. In areas that were in alignment with winds, passive crown fire runs were seen. Throughout the incident spot fires continued to be found with the large spot fire north of Hwy 50 growing moderately due to rollout. With the moderate break in weather, crews continued to improve and strengthen containment lines.

thepinetree.net

