Adam Anderson, Georgia OLB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Oliver Hodgkinson
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a pass-rush class with a clear leader, are you looking for a potential riser ahead of the college football season? Look no further than Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson, who can be a star in the 2022 NFL Draft class. As a result of his relative inexperience, Anderson isn’t a household name right now. However, Anderson’s scouting report indicates that he could be the ultimate riser during the next eight months.

