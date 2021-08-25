Adam Anderson, Georgia OLB | NFL Draft Scouting Report
In a pass-rush class with a clear leader, are you looking for a potential riser ahead of the college football season? Look no further than Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson, who can be a star in the 2022 NFL Draft class. As a result of his relative inexperience, Anderson isn’t a household name right now. However, Anderson’s scouting report indicates that he could be the ultimate riser during the next eight months.www.profootballnetwork.com
Comments / 0