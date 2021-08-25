Cancel
Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures for November at a discount of $0.20 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Wednesday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month November Oman contract at the end of September to set Dubai’s official selling price (OSP) for November-loading crude.

DME exchange data can be found on the website at: here.

Reporting by Asia Energy Desk

e-mail: asia.energy@thomsonreuters.com

