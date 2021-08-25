Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Monday, weighed down by lacklustre regional demand, but traders were hopeful arbitrage demand from Europe would cap any major downside in the near term. Despite weaker raw material crude prices, refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell 10 cents to $8.90 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. Gasoil stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub STK-GO-ARA plunged to a more than three-month low last week as eased lockdowns are helping European demand to recover, while several countries in Asia continues to battle rising cases of the Delta variant. European gasoil demand also usually picks up during September-October on household restocking of heating oil ahead of winter, and Asian traders are expected to utilize this opportunity to ship gasoil barrels out of the region, market watchers said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $34 a tonne on Monday, a level that typically makes the arbitrage workable. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, although it also depends on factors such as freight rates, according to traders. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF inched lower by a cent to 9 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped into a discount of 11 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. HURRICANE CUTS DEEP INTO U.S. OIL PRODUCTION - Hurricane Ida pummeled U.S. Gulf Coast energy suppliers, knocking out most of the region's offshore wells and nearly half its motor fuel production and drove prices broadly higher. - The storm crashed on Sunday into the Louisiana coast, tearing through U.S. offshore oil and gas fields with 150 mile per hour (241 kph) winds and pushing up to 12 feet (3.7 meters) of water ashore. - Production losses - including at six Gulf Coast refineries - will lift retail gasoline prices by 5 to 10 cents a gallon, said tracking firm GasBuddy. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices dropped from a four-week high on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing precautionary shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production, and attention turned to an OPEC meeting on Wednesday to discuss a further output boost. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.84 0.01 0.01 74.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.4 0 0.00 -3.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.94 0.01 0.01 74.93 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.3 0 0.00 -3.3 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.13 0.01 0.01 75.12 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.11 0 0.00 -3.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.33 0 0.00 78.33 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.09 -0.01 -10.00 0.1 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.92 0.02 0.03 75.9 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.11 -0.13 -650.00 0.02 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)