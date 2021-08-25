Blake taking on more versatile role for Cardinals

The 2021 Triad Cardinal football team is as follows: row one, from the left, Tyler Miller, Drew Instine, Thomas Ford, Rodney Avery and Reid Todhunter. Row two, from the left, Tyson Brown, Logan Harper, Mason Harper, Diego Hernandez, Hunter Thompson and Cam Burden. Row three, from the left, Hayden Simpson, Braelyn Feasel, Luke Reveal, Cayden Everhart, Awesom Mitchell and Kyle Walborn. Row three, from the left, Michael Perry Jr., Derek Bails, Michael Warner, Devin Bradley, Joe Graham, Nate Caranza and Chase Hecker. Row four, from the left, Ty Thomas, Kane Bailey, Alex Tackett, Owen Vieth, Logan Braun, Tucker Webb and Cody Hoffer. Row five, from the left, Cam Hess, coach Adam Moore, coach Andrew Payne, head coach Dylan Wears, coach Demtrius Susi, coach Austin Dixon and Jackson Cordell. (Photo submitted)
Comments / 0