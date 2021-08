Of late, investors are doubting the pace of economic recovery vis-à-vis the stock market’s upward trajectory due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that may easily limit business activities and consumer outlays. Also, the spread of the highly-infectious delta variant may again lead to the government imposing lockdown measures, something that doesn’t bode well for the economic recovery process. In fact, from China’s ports to New Zealand and even the United States, fresh cases of coronavirus have cropped up. Especially, in the United States, the delta variant is spreading in places where vaccination rates are low.