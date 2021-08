The NBA released its 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Friday. Here are three takeaways on what the Knicks will face:. All it took was one winning season for the Knicks to become a national television favorite. They will appear a whopping 22 times, with 12 games on ESPN, seven games on TNT and three games on ABC. That includes Christmas Day on ESPN against the Hawks in a playoff rematch. This past season, the Knicks had just six nationally televised games, after just three the year before.