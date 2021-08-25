Cancel
Indiana State

Nation's No. 23 recruit opts to play for Hoosiers

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana basketball added a highly ranked commitment to its 2022 class Monday when four-star combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Hood-Schifino is the No. 23 recruit in the country and the third-ranked combo guard, per 247sports.com. He had originally committed to Pittsburgh, but reopened his recruitment in July 2020. He also had offers from Kansas, Illinois and Memphis, among others.

journalgazette.net

