For more than two weeks the TinCaps alternated three-game winning streaks with three-game losing streaks. That ended Tuesday night, when Fort Wayne's offense put together one of its best performances of the season to lead the TinCaps to a fourth consecutive victory, a 10-4 drubbing of the visiting Dayton Dragons in front of an announced crowd of 3,206 in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field.