Razorback Reboot Starts Today

Today is the start of Razorback Reboot, a series of open houses in each of the colleges coordinated by students for students. Razorback Reboot will introduce returning sophomores and juniors to their college's resources and connections they may have missed out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Razorback Reboot began as a small project by a group of freshmen last spring and has grown into six campus events taking place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.