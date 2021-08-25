Journalism Student Neba Evans to Present 'A Song of the Bluff' Sept. 7

Neba Evans, a graduate student of the U of A's Journalism and Strategic Media master's program, will present her work on a documentary about Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, via Zoom. Those interested in viewing the presentation live or watching the recording after the event can register online. This presentation is part of the Graduate Student Speaker Series, a collaborative project between the Graduate School and International Education and the University Libraries Special Collections Division.